Bulb producer Geert Kruize from Uithuizermeeden teaches his German colleagues the ropes. “You have to treat the bulbs very carefully, like the eggs”

In this German town, a hundred kilometers south of Hamburg, near the famous Lüneburger Heide, a large agricultural cooperative is carefully trying to master the cultivation of bulbous plants. And that is not possible without good advice. And then you have come to the right place in Kruize (66). He has been involved in flower bulbs since 1993 and has exported them for years to China, among others. He also visited this country twice, but also looked around New Zealand and Russia.