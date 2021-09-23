BT Sport presents the Nitro Rallycross

Nitro Rallycross has announced its release plans ahead of the inaugural series which begins on September 24.

The match will be broadcast to over 200 regions via 14 media partners – BT Sport not reporting it exclusively to the UK. Other notable deals include global partners DAZN and YouTube, as well as NBC Sports and Peacock in the United States.

Created by motorsport icon Travis Pastrana and part of Thrill One Sports Entertainment, Nitro Rallycross will see ten teams from seven automakers compete on specially designed tracks across the United States.

New distribution partners

BT Sport – UK

dazzle – Brazil, Italy, Japan, Spain (exclusive) + all non-exclusive territories (more than 200 territories)

Fox Sports + You Australia (exclusive)

SCS Belgium, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands (Exclusive)

sports net – Canada

Youtube – All non-exclusive regions (more than 200 regions) Previously announced broadcast partners:

to be in sport – Middle East, North Africa and South East Asia (27 territories)

NBC Sports + Peacock – United States (exclusive)

sky New Zealand (exclusive)

sport – Caribbean (12 areas)

Supersport Sub-Saharan Africa (54 regions)

Tencent – China

Viplay Sport Scandinavian countries, Baltic countries, Poland (9 territories)

SNTV – Global VNR trade

In addition to the broadcast plans, Nitro Rallycross has revealed that Laurette Nicoll will join the previously announced crew of Andrew Coley and Jarod DeAnda as a track reporter. Previously, she held similar roles at Nitro World Games, X Games, Formula Drift, EnduroCross and Global Rallycross. A well-known reporter will round out the broadcast team, with figure skating legend Todd Richards doing just that on the first weekend.

Nitro Rallycross 2021 schedule

September 24-25 – Utah Motorsports Campus // Salt Lake City, Utah

October 2-3 – Erics Motor Park // Minneapolis, MN

November 13-14 – Wild Horse Sports Car Park // Phoenix, Arizona

November 20-21 – Glen Helen Raceway // Southern California

December 4-5 – Business // North Florida

While the inaugural Nitro Rallycross season will take place in the United States, the 2022 campaign is also slated for Europe and the Middle East. It will also present the FC1-X electric supercar for the second campaign.

Jo Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, said: “The excitement and anticipation of the launch of the Nitro Rallycross series is at its peak and we are delighted that fans around the world can soon experience this innovative concept. By putting the ‘Nitro’ seal on rallycross, we’re taking ‘action packed’ to another level; anyone who loves adrenaline will certainly appreciate this new generation of racing.