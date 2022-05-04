Brussels wants to stop importing Russian oil this year, but continues to buy gas

All 28 EU member states have to agree, otherwise it won’t happen. But according to commission chairman von der Leyen, a suitable solution for all member states is being worked out.

“Let’s be clear: it won’t be easy,” von der Leyen said of the planned import ban. Europe is largely dependent on Russia for its oil needs, although the differences are significant by member state. But she says it is crucial to impose a total ban on imports in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The proposal was met with applause in the European Parliament, where she presented the plan. If passed, it will significantly weaken the Russian economy, the committee chairman explained. “With this decision, we are depriving the Russian economy of the opportunity to diversify and modernize. Putin wants to wipe Ukraine off the map, but it is clear that he will not succeed.”

No gas import ban

The plan also says nothing about a possible Russian gas import ban. The EU is still too dependent on Moscow for that. In previous rounds of sanctions, the import of Russian coal has already been restricted.

Swipe between these two images to see how much gas or oil EU member states buy from Russia each year: