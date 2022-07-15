The European Commission is to sue Hungary over anti-gay legislation introduced by the EU member state’s government. The country is also accused of restricting freedom of the press, reports Politics Friday morning.

The first case concerns Hungarian legislation which critics say is an attack on the rights of the country’s LGBTIQ+ community. The law was passed in June 2021 and prohibits the “promotion” of homosexuality.

For example, films, television series, music videos and documentaries with LGBTQ+ characters are prohibited. According to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government, the ban was introduced to protect children.

The law has been criticized for some time in Brussels, which critics say is part of a broader anti-gay policy that Orbán’s Fidesz party is pursuing in Hungary.

The Commission is also filing a case for restriction of freedom of the press. Last year clubradio taken off the air after the radio station criticized the Hungarian government. Orbán has been fighting for years against the Hungarian media which criticizes his government.

For a long time, judges were able to prevent the station from being taken off the air, but the government has also gained more control over the judicial system in recent years. Last year, he finally managed to remove the critical station.