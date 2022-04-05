Brussels announces a fifth package of sanctions against Russia: “Ban on imports of spirits” | Interior

In addition, the Commission wants a complete ban on transactions for four Russian banks, including VTB, the second largest bank. In addition, there will be an export ban for, among other things, quantum computers and semiconductors. In order to hit the oligarchs harder, timber, cement, seafood and spirits, among others, will no longer be welcome in the EU.

The prohibition of access of Russian ships to European ports is accompanied by exceptions. The supply of agricultural and food products, humanitarian goods and energy could continue to take place. In order to avoid overland shortcuts, the Commission proposes to ban Russian and Belarusian road hauliers.

Brussels also wants a European ban on the participation of Russian companies in public tenders. In addition, all European or national subsidies paid to Russian government agencies must be stopped. “European taxpayers’ money should not go to Russia in any form,” von der Leyen firmly declares.

Oil

EU chief von der Leyen said an oil embargo was still under consideration. EU member states are divided over such a boycott. The entire bloc of countries must agree to adopt sanctions.

The images of Butsha have been horrified in the West for days. “These atrocities cannot and will not go unaddressed,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said as she announced the new sanctions. “The perpetrators of these heinous crimes must not go unpunished.

EU finance ministers have already discussed the fifth sanctions package at a meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday. All member states are expected to accept the new measures later this week.