Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak to release Silk Sonic album in January 2022

The Silk Sonic duo, composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, will release their first album in January 2022. The plaque An evening with Silk Sonic was due out this year, but the singers have postponed the release date, they say Rolling stone.

The duo who earlier this year with Leave the door open was very successful and recently released the single Skate decided to share a few more singles ahead of the album’s release. “We want to let these songs breathe a little bit. I don’t like to be nuts,” Mars said.

“We are in a final phase,” the singer says of the album. “The disc frame is in place, but there are some songs that still need some fine-tuning.” Mars, who hits solo like Just the way you Are, That’s what I like in Locked out of heaven marked, is known to constantly improve his work in the studio. “We might have to start a song over,” Paak jokes. “We’re not there yet, but a deadline is good. Because at some point you have to be able to say: that’s it,” said Mars.

The collaboration between Mars and .Paak started as a joke five years ago, but under lockdown, the men decided to go to the studio together to make an album. The first single became a number 1 hit in the United States.