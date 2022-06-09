Brundle on ignoring celebrities during an increasingly crowded journey

Martin Brundle remarks that his sidewalks become more and more complicated on Sundays. Formula 1 is more popular than ever, which means the grid is full on Sunday. This leads to special scenes, such as celebrities refusing to give interviews. Brundle highlights at Fox Sports that evolution.

“Someone ignores me and the next day I have 50,000 Twitter followers. I find it confusing,” the Englishman told the Australian medium. It first happened to him at the 2021 United States Grand Prix, where he was put off quite brutally by the entourage of Megan Thee Stallion, an award-winning rapper.

Brundle: “People are invited who they think belong on the grid, not celebrities who have no interest in the sport.” Slowly, therefore, a trend has emerged in which these celebrities mostly stand next to Formula 1 cars for form. “I understand that, but when a top artist like that ignores me, it blows up. Pretty weird.

Brundle in Monaco again the hare

In Monaco, things went wrong again for the Sky Sports-presenter. There he met Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, who also refused to chat with him. “Before Monaco, I had a list of 45 celebrity names that would be on the grid there. I’ve tried to learn these names and figure out what they all do, but it’s chaotic.

“I have never seen the sport so popular in the 38 years that I have been involved,” he said. He therefore maintains that it is a good thing that more and more celebrities around the world are attracted to the sport. Brundle doesn’t want to be known as someone who is ignored on the grid, but knows the current trend is a sign that F1 is healthier than ever.

“Liberty Media has made excellent choices with the introduction of Drive to survive† Racing has improved and people find the new generation of drivers entertaining. They are honest, open and know how to deal with the media,” he concludes.