With her historic appointment, she is an example for young black women and she is paving the way for many others. “Our kids tell me that now more than ever, they see that here in America anything is possible,” Brown Jackson said.

The Senate of the United States House of Representatives approved the nomination of Brown Jackson by a vote of 53 to 47. Correspondent Erik Mouthaan explains what this nomination means for the United States.

What’s so special about Brown Jackson’s nomination?

Mouthaan: “Never before has a black woman been appointed as a judge on the highest court in the land. Brown Jackson has something no one else on the Supreme Court has: the experience of a black woman. Democrats in particular point out that black women in America are often disadvantaged: once by slavery, later by institutional racism.That barrier is now being broken down.