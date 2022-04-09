“Brown Jackson has something no one else on the Supreme Court has”
With her historic appointment, she is an example for young black women and she is paving the way for many others. “Our kids tell me that now more than ever, they see that here in America anything is possible,” Brown Jackson said.
The Senate of the United States House of Representatives approved the nomination of Brown Jackson by a vote of 53 to 47. Correspondent Erik Mouthaan explains what this nomination means for the United States.
What’s so special about Brown Jackson’s nomination?
Mouthaan: “Never before has a black woman been appointed as a judge on the highest court in the land. Brown Jackson has something no one else on the Supreme Court has: the experience of a black woman. Democrats in particular point out that black women in America are often disadvantaged: once by slavery, later by institutional racism.That barrier is now being broken down.
Why is Brown Jackson famous?
“She knows the court like the back of her hand. The fact that she’s not just a professor, but actually worked as a lawyer is a plus, according to Democrats. But her background as a lawyer for people who don’t “Can’t afford a lawyer has also caused her a lot of hardship. At that time, she was defending people suspected of terrorism. The Republicans cut short this during the hearings. Several times handed down sentences that were much too low for it. “
Was it difficult for her to be nominated?
“Last year, Brown Jackson was appointed as a justice of the Washington DC Court of Appeals. It was clear that the Democrats wanted to groom her to become a Supreme Court justice. The question was whether she would succeed. In America , a nomination is always very controversial, because the Supreme Court is very powerful and makes important decisions. Almost all the Republicans voted against, only three Republican senators voted. That was the deciding factor.
What will change?
Brown Jackson will replace a left-leaning Democratic judge, so the composition of the court will remain the same: of the nine justices, six are more or less conservative and three are liberal. The political balance therefore does not change. But the judges are appointed. for life. If Joe Biden gets another term and the justices retire or get sick, the composition of the court could change like that. Moreover, it is the most diverse Supreme Court ever. Now two black judges, one Latina woman and four of the nine members are women.”
