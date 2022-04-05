Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman appointed to the United States Supreme Court, is set to be nominated. On Monday, the 22-member Senate Judiciary Committee voted to submit his nomination to the full Senate.

The eleven Democrats on the committee voted for, the eleven Republicans against. In the event of a tie on the committee, all 100 senators must vote on whether to vote later on Brown Jackson’s nomination. The nomination procedure continued with 53 votes in favor and 47 against. Senate Leader Democrat Chuck Schumer said he plans to hold a vote of all 100 senators before the end of the week. It should happen again with 53 votes for, the 50 Democrats plus three Republicans.

Membership unchanged

This would confirm Brown Jackson’s nomination and she will replace Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer. The composition of the Supreme Court will therefore remain the same as at present: six conservative judges against three progressive judges.

Jackson currently works in an appeals court, a body just below the Supreme Court. Previously, she was a lawyer for people who cannot afford a lawyer.