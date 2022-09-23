Brown doesn’t see the American team or the American driver as a necessity

It is well known that Formula 1 is becoming more and more popular in the United States. The sport has become very practical and next season three American Grands Prix are on the programme. An American pilot or a real American team has not yet been released. According to Zak Brown, that’s not a bad thing either.

There is currently an American racing stable on the grid with the Haas team. However, Haas is based in Europe and does not have an American in a key role. Andretti’s team can’t wait to get into Formula 1, but the American racing family can’t count on a warm welcome. Indycar driver Colton Herta also had the opportunity to secure an F1 seat at AlphaTauri but he didn’t have enough super license points.

According to McLaren CEO Zak Brown, an American team or an American driver is not a necessity. The US CEO told Motorsport.com: “It would be great if both happened. It would make Formula 1 here even stronger. At the moment we don’t have either and look at how point F1 is popular here. I would love to see it, but I don’t think it’s necessary because Formula 1 can do without it.”