Brother Prime Minister of Canada launches project with Dogecoin: “Combination of Pokémon Go, NFT and Tamagotchi”

Despite recent declines, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) continue to capture the imaginations of many. Kyle Kemper, brother of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is also interested in coins. He announced a project with Dogecoin.

In an interview with crypto news site Cointelegraph at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, Kemper provided more details on the project. He announced last weekend that the project had been dubbed “Million Doge Disco”. According to him, the project is a combination of Pokémon Go, NFT and Tamagotchi.

DOGE as introductory currency

With his project, he wants, among other things, to introduce Dogecoin to children. “Kids find DOGE a lot more appealing than, say, BTC,” the man said in the interview. As part of a promotion at the event in Miami, Kemper handed out DOGE to kids. They were given a sticker with an address on it.

“DOGE is a great introductory currency, so it’s very easy for kids to get started with DOGE,” said the brother of the Prime Minister of Canada. “I call for an open mind to Dogecoin and DOGE awareness.”

On the DogeDisco website he indicates that the project aims to “make the whole world dance”, starting with the release of one million NFT Disco Doge in augmented reality around the world. The Disco Doge NFTS will all contain Dogecoin.

Dogeagotchi

In addition, with each NFT, you will receive a “Dogeagotchi”, a virtual animal that you have to take care of. Those who take good care of their “pet” will receive all kinds of rewards. “We will also be introducing a ‘Proof Of Partying’ mechanism that encourages everyone everywhere to do only good every day and dance with their Doge to receive Dogecoins,” the site says.

Kemper partnered with Blockv (VEE) for the project. It is an encrypted coin from Switzerland and is created on the Ethereum blockchain.

(to confirm)