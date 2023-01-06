British veterans horrified by Prince Harry’s Afghanistan revelation

AFP

ONS News• today, 13:14 •Amended today, 14:12

Prince Harry angered British veterans when he revealed he killed more than 20 Taliban fighters while serving in Afghanistan. He writes about it in his autobiography which will be released next week, but already yesterday in Spanish bookshops lengthen.

Harry served two terms in the British Army in Afghanistan. The last time (2012-2013) was as the co-pilot and gunner of an Apache helicopter. He said in 2013 that he had killed Taliban fighters. In his book he now mentions the number 25. He knows this precisely because the video images were subsequently analyzed.

“It wasn’t a stat I was proud of, but I wasn’t ashamed of it either,” Harry writes. “In the heat and confusion of the fight, I didn’t think of those 25 people. They were chess pieces taken off the board. The bad guys were taken out before they could kill the good guys.”

Critical

A soldier who was in Afghanistan at the same time as Harry mentions the revelation on a radio “very disappointing”. “You only share this with people you know and only with your best friends. Not with coffee people and you certainly don’t make it public like now.”

A former officer who also fought in Afghanistan believes the passage suggests the British Army teaches soldiers to see the enemy as non-human. “The opposite is actually the case,” he said. Sky News.

He calls the revelation reckless, as it could lead to revenge against Harry himself and British soldiers around the world. “Let’s hope they don’t. According to the officer, Harry tarnished his reputation with this.

His other family

Another officer says no The Independent newspaper that Harry has now turned on “his other family, the military”. According to him, the revelations in Harry’s autobiography are aimed at making as much money as possible.

“I love you Prince Harry but you gotta stop,” Ben McBean tweeted. “You wonder who he hangs out with. If they are good people, someone should have told him to stop.”

The former Marine lost two legs and a forearm in Afghanistan in 2008. Harry then called him a national hero and met McBean on several occasions.

A former national security adviser says at Sky News that he would have advised Harry not to tell this story in detail. “But it’s right there.”