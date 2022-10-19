British Prime Minister Truss loses his second minister in less than a week | NOW

Suella Braverman has resigned as UK Home Secretary. She is the second minister in less than a week to leave Prime Minister Liz Truss’ cabinet.

Braverman says she tendered her resignation herself. She admits that she made a mistake by sending an official document via her private email, which is against the rules.

Media reports that she was in fact fired for undermining national security. Truss stresses in a letter to Braverman that it is important that “confidentiality be respected within the firm.”

In a statement, Braverman said she was “concerned” about the direction of the government. According to her, important electoral promises have been broken.

A successor has already been announced, British media report: Grant Shapps, Minister for Transport under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Truss already under heavy fire due to economic policy

Truss, who took office a month and a half ago, has already come under fire from within his own Conservative Party for his failing economic policies. The media are speculating about his future.

A colleague from Truss’s party, parliamentarian William Wragg, has already announced that he has expressed his distrust of the prime minister in a letter. Such a letter can lead to a vote of confidence, but above all shows the great dissatisfaction with the chief of staff who reigned only recently.

In response to criticism inside and outside the party of his plans, Truss last week sacrificed his right-hand man Kwasi Kwarteng as finance minister and named Jeremy Hunt as his successor.

Truss became Prime Minister in early September after a Conservative Party leadership election. The party had to find a new leader after Boris Johnson left, forced to do so after ministers overwhelmingly turned against him.