Reference is made to a Russian news channel which posted the message on Telegram last week. He said, according to British intelligence, that “an extreme number of incidents, crimes and deaths resulted from the consumption of alcohol among Russian troops”. Russian commanders are likely to view “widespread alcohol abuse” as “particularly detrimental to efficiency”.

The British note that “alcohol abuse” is widespread in Russian society and has long been “a tacitly accepted part of military life, even during combat operations”.

Other important causes of Russian casualties are probably poor weapons training, traffic accidents and harsh weather conditions, causing for example hypothermia.

Free and unlimited access to Showbytes? That can!

Log in or create an account and don’t miss anything from the stars.



Yes, I want free and unlimited access