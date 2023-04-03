British Intelligence: ‘Alcohol abuse caused heavy Russian losses in Ukraine’ | Abroad
“A very large part” of the approximately 200,000 dead and wounded on the Russian side since the start of the invasion of Ukraine are not due to fighting but to excessive alcohol consumption, according to the British Ministry of Defence.
Reference is made to a Russian news channel which posted the message on Telegram last week. He said, according to British intelligence, that “an extreme number of incidents, crimes and deaths resulted from the consumption of alcohol among Russian troops”. Russian commanders are likely to view “widespread alcohol abuse” as “particularly detrimental to efficiency”.
The British note that “alcohol abuse” is widespread in Russian society and has long been “a tacitly accepted part of military life, even during combat operations”.
Other important causes of Russian casualties are probably poor weapons training, traffic accidents and harsh weather conditions, causing for example hypothermia.
