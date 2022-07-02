British daredevil does stunts and hangs from Dubai’s tallest crane unsafely | Abroad

Dangerous. The latest stunt by Adam Lockwood (21) from Manchester cannot be called otherwise. The British daredevil posed as a laborer and entered the Il Primo apartment building in Dubai, right next to the Burj Khalifa, in the morning. Because someone forbade him to use the elevator, he had to climb all 77 floors. It took him two hours.

Lockwood exited the building at around 5:45 a.m., fifteen minutes before the workers were expected to arrive, via a construction crane and suspended from a metal beam at a height of 390 meters. The images of him hanging from the tap, which he shared via YouTube, are mind-blowing. Especially when you know he had no protection.

Surrealist

The Brit mentions his experience in The Guardian “surreal” and “almost peaceful”. “When I first looked at the footage I thought I had done the craziest thing ever. It’s something I know I can do and 99% of the world can’t. never do and never will. That’s why I feel compelled to use my skills and enjoy them in the meantime.

He then added that he didn’t realize how fat the cock was until he was already hooked up. “It looked like desert sand at first, but I looked at my hands and saw it was big. My hands and feet slipped on everything I touched. At the end of the video , you can see Lockwood walking away down the street, staring at where he just hung. “I slept all day after that,” he said afterwards.

Not the first waterfall

Lockwood has performed similar stunts before in other locations. In April, he was still hanging from the roof of the San Siro football stadium in Milan. At the Louvre, he already dares against the glass ceiling.