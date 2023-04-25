British and American naval ships prepare to evacuate Sudan

While many people have been evacuated from Sudan by plane or helicopter, evacuation operations by sea have begun with Indian and especially Saudi ships. US sends three Navy ships to Sudan A British warship is also preparing for possible deployment.



Evacuees boarded the Indian ship INS Sumeda at Port Sudan. (Photo: Ministry of External Affairs of India)

Evacuation by Indian and Saudi Navy ships

The Saudi Arabian navy has been heavily involved in evacuating people from Sudan since the weekend. Along with a few warships and the supplier Yunpo, hundreds of evacuees have now made their way to the other side. The latter has today evacuated 199 people (including ten Saudis).

India has also succeeded in ferrying civilians through Port Sudan. Sarayu-class patrol vessel INS Sumeda departed this morning with 278 crew members. According to A spokesperson This is the first group of Indian citizens to be expelled from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. The country has also sent an aircraft.

British and American ships to the Sudan

The US also managed to evacuate civilians from the country, including by helicopter. US Navy Seals are said to be on base, but there are many Americans in Sudan. According to one estimate, it is about 19,000 people, although not all of them want to leave the country. In any event, the Navy has decided to prepare the ships for evacuation should a request for deployment come.

The USS Lewis B. Puller, a 233-meter ship capable of operating as a mobile platform at sea, is on its way to Sudan, where it was signed. Lines From a Pentagon spokesman. The ship will already be in the Red Sea. The same goes for the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Truxton.

The third US Navy ship falls under the Army Sealift Command and is USNS Brunswick (Spearhead Class). That ship is also already on its way to Sudan.



USS Lewis B. Puller is a ship with a displacement of 80,000 tons. (Photo: US Navy)

These US ships were already in the region as part of the US Fifth Fleet, headquartered in Bahrain. The same applies to the British deployment. The Type 23 frigate HMS Lancaster remained in the Arabian Sea after the India mission and has been sent from London to Sudan pending a decision. RFA Cardigan Bay (Bayklasse, Zr.Ms. Rotterdam’s family) has also been named, but that ship is still under maintenance, according to Navy Lookout.

The Netherlands now has three flights with Dutch evacuations. Marines from the Marine Spearhead Task Unit (MSTU) were involved in these flights with Hercules aircraft. It is a unit that can be deployed anywhere in the world within 48 hours.

