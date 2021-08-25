Wed. Aug 25th, 2021

Awakening Call 25/8: Robbers begin paralympic games in front of a judge in the presence of security Awakening Call 25/8: Robbers begin paralympic games in front of a judge in the presence of security 2 min read

Thelma Binder 10 hours ago 45
The cabinet fears that not everyone will be evicted from Kabul in a timely manner The cabinet fears that not everyone will be evicted from Kabul in a timely manner 2 min read

Thelma Binder 18 hours ago 43
Job de Hope Schaefer: 'Biden did not accept responsibility' Job de Hope Schaefer: ‘Biden did not accept responsibility’ 2 min read

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 95
G7 leaders meet to discuss situation in Afghanistan G7 leaders meet to discuss situation in Afghanistan 2 min read

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 66
Ambassador: Hundreds more expelled from Afghanistan, deadline uncertain Ambassador: Hundreds more expelled from Afghanistan, deadline uncertain 1 min read

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 67
Qatar FM discusses continued evictions in Afghanistan Qatar FM discusses continued evictions in Afghanistan 2 min read

Thelma Binder 3 days ago 88

Delta Air Lines orders 30 A321neo from Airbus Delta Air Lines orders 30 A321neo from Airbus 1 min read

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 27
Zeeland not too fat, but malnourished because of the crown Zeeland not too fat, but malnourished because of the crown 2 min read

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 35
"World's Fastest Roller Coaster" Temporarily Closed After Bone Fracture Complaints Abroad “World’s Fastest Roller Coaster” Temporarily Closed After Bone Fracture Complaints Abroad 2 min read

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 28
Standaard afbeelding/logo-lettertype voor Holland America Line Holland America Line announces Volendam and Zaandam return dates for May 2022 5 min read

Earl Warner 1 hour ago 41