Brewer laments ‘divisiveness’ in America after uproar over transgender people

Beer giant Anheuser-Busch says it doesn’t want to be part of a “debate that divides Americans.” This is how the Budweiser beer brewer responded to the uproar among conservative Americans a few weeks ago over its collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer. In his statement, CEO Brendan Whitworth did not address the anti-trans movement against his company and did not name the online celebrity.

“It is not our intention to become part of a divisive debate,” Whitworth writes. “Our company wants to bring people together over a beer.” He says the brewer is proud to be “entwined with this country” and cares deeply about America.

Anheuser-Busch’s Bud Light brand enlisted Mulvaney to promote the beers through its social media channels during college basketball games. For example, he showed his hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram a personalized beer can in a video.

Conservative American opinion makers and stars have called for a boycott of beers from Anheuser-Busch, which became part of AB-Inbev after a 2008 merger. Rock musician Kid Rock posted a photo of himself shooting Bud Light cans. Republican Senator Marco Rubio posted an old Budweiser ad on Twitter that he says is from an era “before corporate America capitulated to the deranged Marxist-anti-American mafia.”

Whitworth’s reaction was widely criticized on social media for not being very specific. Also important is TransLash, an organization that advocates for transgender rights. “I understand that Brendan Whitworth had good intentions, but his news agency gives the impression that he was not behind the decision to work with Dylan Mulvaney,” said Imara Jones, who leads the organization.