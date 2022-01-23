Bravis employees receive 10,000 euros for research

BERGEN OP ZOOM – The pediatrician Christiaan van Woerden and the internist-nephrologist Marga Eshuis have both received a check for 10,000 euros from the scientific committee of the Bravis hospital. With this financial support, they can bring their own scientific research to life. “It’s great to see that Bravis, as a general hospital, considers science so important and encourages employees to set up their own research,” says Christiaan.





It was the first time that employees could apply for a grant from the scientific committee. “Bravis wants to invest in its (own) scientific research and encourage employees to bring their own ideas to life. Research contributes to improving the quality of care and as a hospital, we naturally want to continuously improve our care”, says Bianka Mennema, President of the Board of Directors. The entrees ‘Solution-oriented advice to promote patient involvement’ pediatrician Christiaan van Woerden and “Results of Percutaneously Placed DP Catheters at Bravis Hospital” by internist-nephrologist Marga Eshuis were rewarded by the scientific committee with a grant of 10,000 euros. “We are of course very proud of that,” says Marga. “It shows that the hospital really thinks about its patients and that we want to continue to improve the quality of our care.” Christiaan and Marga’s studies are explained below.

Solution-focused consultation to drive patient engagement

During a consultation with the pediatrician or the pediatric nurse, the children speak little. It is mainly parents (about 35% of the time) and doctors or nurses (about 60%) who speak. Despite the fact that children speak little (about 5%), they demand a lot of non-verbal attention. With his research “Solution-oriented consultation to promote patient involvement”, Christiaan wants to know to what extent children are involved or speak during a consultation and how this involvement can be improved with the help of a special discussion method. .

Outcomes of Percutaneously Placed DP Catheters at Bravis Hospital

Patients need a catheter to undergo peritoneal dialysis. In most hospitals, this catheter is inserted in the operating room (OR), for this the patient must be under general anesthesia. Bravis Hospital is one of the few hospitals in the Netherlands that uses a different method. Thanks to this method, patients do not have to undergo general anesthesia and, hopefully, in the future, they will not have to go to the operating room. Patients therefore do not have to spend the night in the hospital and peritoneal dialysis is also accessible to patients who cannot undergo general anesthesia. “As a doctor, I can think something is better for the patient, but until they’ve been examined, I can never say for sure,” Marga says. With her research, she wishes to map, with the internist-nephrologist Harmen Krepel and the surgical team, the evolution of the treatments at Bravis and the functioning of the catheters placed. She then compares these results with the “old” method. “So we’ll soon know for sure if what we’re feeling is okay,” Marga says.

High quality and cleaner looking

“I was very surprised by the quality of the submissions,” says scientific coordinator Heleen Vromans enthusiastically. “The scientific committee has only been in existence for a year, but you can see that science is alive within the organization and that our employees also have good ideas and initiatives for research. Previously, as a hospital, we mainly followed studies that were set up by others, but with the arrival of the scientific fund, we, as a scientific committee, can now also offer our employees the possibilities ( finance) to set up their own research.