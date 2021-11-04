Brand letter from Zeeland artists: “Financial support for culture is not reaching us”

“The provinces have received millions of dollars in cultural support,” says Matthijssen, who is a copywriter and fiction writer by profession. “But where is this money? She believes that the money that has gone from The Hague to Zeeland goes mainly to “institutes, concert halls and office jobs”. According to Matthijssen, if she or one of her artist colleagues from Nieuw Zeeuws Licht inquires about the destination of the support from the municipality or the province.

From art to care

Many artists have quit their creative jobs, according to Matthijssen. “Because without missions there is no income. Some have started to work in health, for example, because of course money is enough to be able to live. We want to talk to the people who manage the bags of money, like the province and the municipalities. Because we simply belong! “

Province comment

MP Anita Pijpelink, who has culture in her portfolio, said in a response that she would not comment on the content of Matthijssen and her colleagues’ letter. “I won’t do it until I have had a conversation with them on June 4. But I understand the momentum and I think it’s powerful that they’ve come together as artists.”