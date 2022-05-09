Marsman shows his guests around the campus, greets colleagues and opens the locker doors. In the midst of the chaos – “Sorry, we’ve finished training” – and the pink club shirts hung his gray goalkeeper kit. He shares this place with big names like Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi.

Players with rich lives – Matuidi became world champion with France – he came to Major League Soccer (MLS). Feyenoord, FC Twente, FC Utrecht and Go Ahead make a big difference to the very humble life of Marsman who embarked on adventure trips in the Eagles and Miami.

Every once in a while a big name enters the dressing room. “Tom Brady, Usain Bolt, Ronaldinho …”, Marsman summed up. “In the Netherlands, the dressing room is sacred and no one comes in, so I was initially surprised. But it’s entertainment, it’s a part of it.”

Old Master Beckham

This is not surprising at a club owned by David Beckham (co). The Englishman made his move to the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007 Football An incentive in the United States. In 2018, he obtained his MLS license with Inter Miami.

“He’s a club personality and very involved, chatting with everyone,” Marsman said.

“In my second game, he tapped me on the shoulder: ‘I’m glad you came here. Good luck! ‘ Beautiful moment. Everyone talks well about how he put football on the map. In that sense, he is a hero.

The old master has not forgotten it yet, and sometimes even practices it. A story? “We practiced in the corners and everyone had problems getting the ball in front of the goal. They said the grass on the corner flag was bad. Beckham said: ‘I’ll show you.’ He shot the ball inside at once. Then he ran, hahaha. Showed. “