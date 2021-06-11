Brabant Maarten Bartels will play volleyball for the next two seasons as a passer at Lycurgus in Groningen. “Wanting to win is in my genes”

By attracting 22-year-old volleyball player Maarten Bartels, the Eredivisie Amysoft Lycurgus team from Groningen have almost completed their selection for next season.

De Brabander is the third passer for coach Arjan Taaij’s squad, which currently has thirteen players. Bartels has played for the University of Charleston in the United States for the past three years and signed a two-year contract. Lycurgus wants to add at least one other player to the list.

,, I am ready for the next step and in the Netherlands I would like to play for Lycurgus, ” says the youngest acquisition. “In view of the facilities, the professional program and the last few years of success, I am really looking forward to this new challenge. The conversations with coach Arjan Taaij and others within the club gave me a good feeling. The way Amysoft Lycurgus treats high performance sport really appeals to me. ”

Ambitious player

Taaij calls Bartels an ambitious good passer, who has trained in a serious program in recent years. ,, A very strong player who knows what he wants. ” Clubs from Switzerland, England and Belgium also wanted the player, but Lycurgus had his preference. “I want to make the most of it every year. There is always room for improvement and development and the desire to win is in my genes.

The 1.95-meter-long smuggler was born in Engelen, a village in the municipality of ‘s-Hertogenbosch. Bartels started playing volleyball at the age of six at Minerva in Drunen. “Volleyball has been my passion since childhood. I knew from an early age that I wanted to be a professional volleyball player, “he says. He went to Sliedrecht Sport Youth at the age of twelve.” I owe a big thank you to my mom for taking me there a few times a week. ”

Top sports culture in America

De Brabander then played for Voreo in Ravenstein, Ovoco in Oss and from the age of seventeen until HLB van Daal / DS in Den Dungen. At the age of twenty, he left for America to study and play volleyball. “The top level sports culture in America is next level. The sporting experience and facilities are fantastic, something I had only seen in movies. ” Bartels studied sports in addition to playing volleyball. ,, I had a great time there and was able to develop myself well. In my youth, I always trained a lot on technique and in America I added the physical aspect to my game, ” says the left-handed striker, who received his training at RTC Eindhoven and at the school. volleyball court by Ger van Heugten.

Superfit and strong

Bartels is in great shape, as shown by tests carried out at the Omnium Sports Medical Center in Groningen, according to Lycurgus. Measured, the strength of his arms and legs was unmatched. These are the best measured results of a volleyball player over the past seven years. But said the volleyball player: ,, Volleyball is not just a physical game. I spend a lot of time on the technique and the small details. It doesn’t always have to be difficult, playing smart is also very important. I play with passion and I love competition. I’m not afraid of a duel through the net! ”

The selection to date: diagonal Marcell Pesti (Hon) and Geoffrey van Gent, passer: Craig Ireland (Can), Joël Schneidmiller (US), Maarten Bartels, central attack: Dennis Borst, Niels de Vries, Luuk Hofhuis and Jesper Schut, libero: Steven Ottevanger and Jaron Spiegelaar and playmaker Markus Held and Tieme de Jonge.