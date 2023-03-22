Boxing star De Cler knocked out at World Championships after controversial appearance

The Dutch boxing federation expelled De Cler from the national team when it became known that she was still competing in the World Cup despite an NBB boycott of events organized by the international boxing federation IBA. Previously, Great Britain, the United States, Ireland and Canada, among others, had already decided to avoid the IBA tournaments, because the international federation for some months allowed boxers from Russia and Belarus to participate under its own flag. The IBA is thus going against the rules drawn up by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year after the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army.