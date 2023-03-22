Boxing star De Cler knocked out at World Championships after controversial appearance
Boxing star Megan de Cler was knocked out in the second round of the world championship in New Delhi. The 19-year-old boxer, who took part in the tournament without the permission of the Dutch boxing association NBB, lost in the class up to 63 kilograms to second-placed Mexican Guadalupe Solis Acosta.
The jury ruled the Mexican won 4-1 on points against the Dutchman who won silver at the Youth World Cup last year.
The Dutch boxing federation expelled De Cler from the national team when it became known that she was still competing in the World Cup despite an NBB boycott of events organized by the international boxing federation IBA. Previously, Great Britain, the United States, Ireland and Canada, among others, had already decided to avoid the IBA tournaments, because the international federation for some months allowed boxers from Russia and Belarus to participate under its own flag. The IBA is thus going against the rules drawn up by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year after the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army.
“De Cler was entered by the IBA for the World Cup without our permission,” said chairman Boris van der Vorst after his first appearance. “The IBA offered boxers from countries that avoid the World Cup to participate. Apparently De Cler then raised his finger. Our technical director imposed sanctions on her. She was expelled from the Dutch federation and does not so no longer part of TeamNL.”
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”