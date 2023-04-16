The Super Mario Bros. Movie only played in theaters for a little over a week, but immediately broke records at home and abroad. This hit also includes a song. The song peaches, which is sung by Bowser aka Jack Black, went viral because of the film. As a result, a hilarious music video was also made. peaches moreover, even makes an Oscar possible.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is received by critics with moderate reactions, but it appeals to fans. In its first weekend, the film even had the best opening weekend of the year in the United States. And also in Belgium, it seems The Super Mario Bros. Movie already a success. On rotten tomatoes the film only got a score of 56% from critics, but it got a high score of 96% from audiences. In the meantime, there would also be interest in a sequel.

This success is not only reflected at the box office, but also in the popularity of peaches. In this powerful ballad, Jack Black as the evil Bowser sings of his love for Princess Peach (Anya Taylor Joy). A few days after the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie obtained peaches also a video clip. We see Bowser sitting at the piano while images of Peach also pass. The video has now been viewed over 7 million times.

Oscar?

Because peaches an original song is made especially for the film The Super Mario Bros. Movie was made, it also immediately qualifies for the Oscar for Best Original Song. It remains to be seen if this is really what it is. With, among others, Lin-Manuel Miranda (The little Mermaid), Doua Lipa (Barbie and or Argyle), Bruce Springsteen (She came to me) and possibly also Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga (High in the clouds) it promises to be a good year for this category.

Watch and listen to this peaches from Bowser: