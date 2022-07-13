Botic van de Zandschulp tonight against Rafael Nadal at Center Court in the Wimbledon Round of 16 | sport

with videoBotic van de Zandschulp will face Rafael Nadal in the third and final match on center court on Monday at Wimbledon. The stake is a place in the quarter-finals, where Jason Kubler (Australian) or Taylor Fritz (United States) awaits.



Jul 4, 2022



The duel between Van de Zandschulp and Nadal will be played on center court. This is the third game after 2:30 p.m. Dutch time. The day on center court began with a five-set match between Australian Nick Kyrgios and American Brandon Nakashima: 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) 3-6 6-2.

After Kyrgios’ hard-fought victory, which took 3 hours and 10 minutes to reach the quarter-finals, Spain’s Paula Badosa and Romania’s Simona Halep now meet in the fourth round of the women’s tournament. Van de Zandschulp is not expected to hit the track until 7:30 p.m.

He can become the first Dutchman in the quarter-finals since Kiki Bertens in 2018. In 2004, a Dutchman was last in the last quarter-final: Sjeng Schalken. On Sunday, Tim van Rijthoven was unable to perform a stunt. He lost in the Round of 16 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 to defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Nadal, 36, world number 4, hopes to land a so-called “calendar grand slam” for the first time in his career, meaning winning all four grand slams in the same year. After Wimbledon, he should therefore win the US Open in September. Van de Zandschulp and Nadal meet for the second time. Five weeks ago, the Spaniard was far too strong to be the best tennis player in the Netherlands. At Roland Garros, it was 6-3 6-2 6-4.

Botic van de Zandschulp.


