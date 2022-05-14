Borsele wants to save a ton on sports and exercise

“It is a pity that the position of sports and exercise coordinator cannot be filled. Especially in times when so much attention is paid to prevention,” says Alderman Marga van de Plasse. Removing the post means, for example, that the municipality can no longer support schools in the field of sport and exercise. Some children learn language and math better when they are on the move. The coordinator supported the teachers in this process.

A small profit disclaimer was also included in the council’s proposal. If the municipality structurally reduces the sport and discontinues the lifestyle coaching project (which is also included in the proposal), then the government can recover the money it had previously made available for this. “We don’t know for sure, but it could be a possible risk and we want to include the board in that,” says Van de Plasse.

The word “austerity” will be used regularly in Borsele in the years to come. After a period of financial tutelage by the province, the municipality is now reasonably above Jan. There is a balanced budget, but in the coming years more than two million euros will have to be cut in expenditure. Finding opportunities to save €110,000 on sport and exercise is one of the tasks assigned to B and W’s board by the board. He will vote on this proposal on Thursday.

