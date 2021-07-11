border guard doubles security at Lithuanian border | Abroad

The European border guard Frontex is increasing its aid to Lithuania for the surveillance of the border with Belarus. Already a dozen agents and cars patrol on behalf of Frontex. This commitment will be doubled next week, the organization said in a statement.











Lithuania announced earlier this week that it will erect a border fence with Belarus. The army will also patrol there to deter illegal migration from the neighboring country. Frontex will provide the country with experts to help the authorities collect data on illegal border crossings and exchange operational information.

“We are ready to increase our level of support and to deploy more officers and equipment from European corps. We are accelerating and amplifying what was already planned. And in close cooperation with the Lithuanian authorities, we are also preparing a rapid intervention at the borders, ”said Fabrice Leggeri, Director of Frontex. “The Lithuanian border is our common external border and Frontex is ready to help if necessary.”

Lithuania shares a 680 kilometer border with Belarus. Earlier this month, the EU member state declared a state of emergency due to the influx of migrants. Lithuanian politicians have long complained that Belarus is using asylum seekers to exert pressure. The number of flights between Belarus and Afghanistan has reportedly increased significantly.