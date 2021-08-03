Bolsonaro’s Allegations of Election Fraud Investigation | Abroad

Right-wing populist Bolsonaro is set to run for a second term in the 2022 elections.

The president has repeatedly asserted that Brazil’s electronic voting system is prone to fraud. Critics say his statements are intended to sow doubt among the population, so that it will be easier for Bolsonaro not to resign himself to a possible electoral defeat. A special committee, made up of members of Congress, will vote on Thursday on a proposal by the Brazilian president to switch to paper ballots.

‘Partner in crime’

The TSE decided to investigate after Bolsonaro accused members of the tribunal of being complicit in maintaining a system that would help former left-wing president Lula da Silva return to power.

The TSE will also ask the Brazilian Supreme Court to investigate whether Bolsonaro broke the law by attacking the voting system via social media, threatening Brazilian democracy, the court said.