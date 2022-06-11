Añez, from the right, came to power as interim president in November 2019 following the departure of socialist President Morales, who was forced to resign after 14 years in power following political and social unrest. He is suspected of tampering with the election results, which earned him a controversial fourth term as head of state. Morales went into exile in Argentina but returned after the 2020 elections, when fellow party member Luis Arce was elected president. Añez was arrested in early 2021 on suspicion of leading a coup.

Añez, 54, who was a senator before her presidency, was found guilty of “constitutional decisions” and “dereliction of duty”. A former military commander and a former police general were also sentenced.

Añez’s lawyers, who were barred from attending hearings surrounding his case and testified from his cell via video link, said they would challenge the decision. She herself denies the allegations. “I did not lift a finger to be president, but I did what I had to do. I accepted the presidency out of a sense of duty, as provided for in the constitution,” she said. declared in his closing speech before the judge.

