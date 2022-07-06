Bokila contract with Willem II • Tilburgers.nl • Sport

Jeremy Bokila will stay with Willem II until the end of the season. The striker has been training since June 23, 2022 and has played three friendlies. Based on his demonstrated qualities and his conversations, the club and Bokila agreed on a one-year contract. “I want to show myself to people who have forgotten me or don’t even know me.”

Bokila (33) is now definitely returning to the Dutch grounds of Tilburg. Since leaving Sparta in 2012, Bokila has traveled the world. He was under contract in Russia, Turkey, China, Romania, Qatar and the United States. Bokila replies to Willem II’s website: “It was quite an adventure, yes. I am someone who likes to take the opportunity to experience something new with both hands. But when Willem II showed up, I was like: finally in the Netherlands, back home”. As a Congolese international, he participated twice in the African Cup.

Technical Director Teun Jacobs. “Jeremy is a good guy to have in the squad. He is very experienced, has been through a lot and therefore remains calm in all situations and knows what to do.

Bokila is the seventh newcomer, after goalkeeper Joshua Smits, defenders Thibaut Lesquoy, Lucas Woudenberg and Erik Schouten, midfielder Matthias Verreth and striker Nick Doodeman.

Since relegation, the following players have left Willem II:

Wellenreuther, Köhn, Dammers, Jenssen, Nelom, Ludewig, Bergström, Michelis, Saddiki, Saglam, El Khayati, Roemeratoe, Köhlert, Nunnelly, Yeboah and Kampetsis.