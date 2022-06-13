“Bodyguards collect all Putin’s feces while traveling abroad” | Abroad

In the vast entourage of the Russian president when he goes on a mission abroad, one person has the least appetizing task. One of the members of the Federal Security Service (FSB) is responsible for collecting all of Vladimir Putin’s excrement. This has been the case for years, write journalists Regis Gente – author of two books on Russia – and Mikhail Rubin – who has written about Russia for years – in the magazine. Paris Match†

For example, the two write about a visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2019, where a security guard had to collect feces and urine in bags sent to Moscow. But there were also testimonies during a visit to France in May 2017.

Health Rumors

Putin wants to prevent foreign powers from analyzing the issue. And that something can be inferred from his health. The story did not fall from the sky, explains freelance journalist Farida Rustamova, who worked for BBC Russia. She tweeted an anecdote about a visit to Austria in 2018, where Putin brought his own portable toilet for a visit to the Kunsthistorisches Museum.

An acquaintance of Putin told Rustamova that he had been doing this since coming to power. The Russian president would be terrified that anyone could analyze his DNA. He usually also has his own thermos with himself on the G20, he didn’t drink from the crystal glasses. If he drinks from a different cup or glass at an event, his bodyguards make sure no one takes that cup with him. “Any body cells or fingerprints of the president are considered a state secret because the DNA could, for example, contain information about hereditary disorders or could be linked to possible illegitimate children,” the source said.