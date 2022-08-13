Bobby Epstein wants more races in the United States

Bobby Epstein would like to see more Formula 1 races held in the United States. According to Austin circuit boss Circuit of The Americas, there is enough fan demand in North America to hold more races.

Two races are currently planned in the United States, which will be expanded with a night race in Las Vegas next season. The Miami Grand Prix was on the calendar for the first time this year, while Austin has been racing since 2012. But according to Epstein, that can certainly be extended to multiple races in the United States.

A growing number of fans

Of the Circuit of the Americas, Epstein says the race attracts more fans than there is capacity. For this reason, it seems more than logical to him to organize several races in the United States. “The demand is incredible in the United States right now, so there will be at least three races, but there could be a lot more,” he said. Autosport.com.

Get ready… In November 2023, the Las Vegas Grand Prix will turn on its lights again! #F1 #GPLasVegas pic.twitter.com/MrXww5MmY5 — Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix (@f1Iasvegas) June 25, 2022

Personal experience

Epstein can mostly talk about the big prizes that took place on his own track. This year, for the tenth time, the Grand Prix d’Amérique will be held there, which Epstein said sold out in two days. According to him, it would certainly be possible to increase the capacity, but it will be at the expense of the experience, and Epstein does not intend to reduce this aspect. He believes the sport is becoming more and more popular in the United States, and he does everything he can to make it as enjoyable as possible for fans. “We don’t control on-track content. We control off-track entertainment and action.”

Read also : IndyCar McLaren drivers see Formula 1 opportunities fading

Read also : Penalties and Grid Penalties: Who should watch out?

Read also : Lando Norris looks back with pleasure on the first half of the season