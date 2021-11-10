Researchers conclude that there is not enough social security within NTB’s high performance athletic program. The report deals with group formation, exclusion, gossip and bullying. The researchers’ advice is to intervene in the short term to increase social security and the researchers offer thirteen recommendations.

“The board of directors of the Dutch Triathlon Association wants to make way for a new board that can enter a new phase with confidence and without being embarrassed in the past,” said the outgoing directors.

Independent research

In April of this year, at the insistence of a number of top athletes and the Centrum Veilige Sport Nederland, the triathlon association decided to conduct an independent investigation. The athletes reported that the NTB repeatedly ignored the athletes’ signals. Last month several triathletes told their story in Trouw.

“The NTB wishes to stress that there is no place within the NTC for transgressive behavior of any kind and that the current situation is therefore unacceptable”, reports the triathlon association. “The NTB is grateful for the courage of the athletes who participated in the research and will do everything in their power to provide as soon as possible a socially safe environment on the part of the NTB in which the best athletes can have fun at all. regards. “

New advice

Director Rita van Driel has been appointed as an interim independent social security adviser. She will work with the thirteen recommendations of the report to initiate a cultural change in the area of ​​social security. The NTB also plans to open a follow-up investigation into past abuses in the short term.

“In the interest of high performance sport, the board of directors is now making way for a new board of directors who are not hampered by the past and who can approach the future with new confidence and confidence. new look “, said Wim van Oijen, outgoing chairman of the board of directors. . “Recently, work has been done on an action plan which director Rembert Groenman will develop and implement with a new board of directors.”