Zwolle – Former baseball international Kalian Sams arrives on Wednesday June 14

in Zwolle. On this day, he will give a guest training between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Blue Hawks baseball and softball club. Interested children from 8 to

15 year olds can sign up for free for this Taco Mundo Welcome Amigos

Clinical.

Kalian Sams is one of the players of the golden generation, with whom the Dutch

team won the historic world title, among others. With various national and

international club teams, he also won a large number of other awards.

Sams has played for teams in the United States, Canada, Mexico and

Taiwan. Sams has played 107 international matches for the national team. At the service of Orange

he participated in the World Baseball Classic, the Intercontinental Cup and was awarded several times

European champion.

Taco Mundo Welcome Clinic Amigos

Sams visit is part of the Taco Mundo Welcome Amigos Clinic. It is

a clinic with which Blue Hawks wants to give children in and around Zwolle the opportunity to

discover the sport. “We are proud that with Kalian Sams we have such

player in Zwolle for guest training, ”says the president of the Blue Hawks

Roger Sun. “The Taco Mundo Welcome Amigos Clinic is part of our ambition to become the

club to grow in the years to come. We invite all children to participate

June 14 to get to know our club and our sport.

Ex-pro Kalian Sams is there to teach participants the (first) tricks of the game

to bring: throwing, catching and hitting the ball and the basic rules of the game. After all

training, all participants receive great attention. And do the participants have the

opportunity to take a photo with Kalian Sams.

register

Participation in the Taco Mundo Welcome Amigos Clinic is free. Pre-registration is required

necessary. It can be done online https://www.tacomundo.com/wp/baseball Or on

www.bluehawks.nl.