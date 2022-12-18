Following the lead of the United States (US), the Netherlands and Japan are imposing export restrictions on chip production against China. The countries are toeing the American line, which has already introduced such restrictions. The measures are expected to affect, among others, the Dutch ASML.

It pays Bloomberg source-based. The Netherlands and Japan are said to have reached an agreement with the United States on the matter. The deal has yet to be announced; an announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

Advanced chips

Export restrictions apply specifically to advanced chip manufacturing equipment. This includes machines such as those provided by ASML. It is unclear whether the Netherlands and Japan will take over all export restrictions imposed by the Americans. The United States has enforced stricter export rules for chip machines to China since October. He wants to prevent China from using chips for military purposes.

Bloomberg also reports that China is going to the World Trade Organization (WTO) because of the US trade ban. It takes the United States to the WTO, questioning the legal durability of export restrictions. China also argues that the export ban could jeopardize global supply chains.