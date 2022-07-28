Bloomberg: GTA 6 is set in Miami and will have a female protagonist

Bloomberg interviewed about 20 people who work or have recently left Rockstar Games. This not only revealed more information about the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6, but also the inner workings of the game developer.

For example, it was originally planned to feature all sorts of areas in North and South America, which were eventually scrapped and replaced with a fictionalized version of Miami and its surroundings – a place that has already been mentioned in rumors.

Additionally, GTA 6 is expected to be the first game in the series to feature a playable female protagonist, which has also been talked about in the halls. The woman, who is of Latin American descent, would be joined by another main character in a story inspired by bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.



GTA V features three different main characters.

As for the development of the latest GTA title, it looks like fans will have to wait a while longer. While the game has been in the works since 2014, unnamed sources expect it to take at least two more years. This is later than Take-Two’s 2024 fiscal year, previously forecast by analysts (April 2023 to end of March 2024).

Furthermore, the company would like to work to provide a better working environment for its staff. To avoid the infamous crunches (overtime), Rockstar plans to add new locations and missions on a regular basis – rather than offering a mountain of content at launch. Compared to previous editions, attention would also be paid to political correctness: for example, developers would be wary of not making fun of vulnerable groups.

Source:

Bloomberg