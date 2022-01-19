Bloodcurdling action flick Den of Thieves can be seen on Veronica on Wednesday

On Wednesday there will be another film with Gerard Butler on Veronica, den of thieves. Given the Scottish actor’s career, we know what to expect: hard-hitting action, chilling suspense and an uncomplicated story. This makes it an entertaining product. You can den of thieves streaming via Pathé Thuis and iTunes.

The story

Every day, $120 million in cash is withdrawn from circulation and destroyed by the central bank of the United States, the Federal Reserve. A notorious thief is plotting to pull off the most daring bank robbery right under the nose of law enforcement’s most feared department. However, the robbery has some complications when he gets stuck among other criminals.

Guide.tv review:

den of thieves is one of those hard-hitting “man films” that fit perfectly into the work of Gerard Butler. The best man has starred in one action blockbuster after another in recent years, almost without exception slammed by critics – but still doing great business at the movies. den of thieves is one of those films by Butler that rises above the average level of his oeuvre. The story is simple, but fine, Butler’s acting is equally solid, and the action is well done. An exciting and entertaining film.

To throw

Besides Gerard Butler (The angel has fallen) and Pablo Schreiber (Skyscraper) are also O’Shea Jackson, Jr. (Straight outta Compton) to 50 Cent (left-handed) can be seen in den of thieves. This film is directed by Christian Gudegast.

den of thieves (2018) is rated 7.0 on IMDb and can be seen Wednesday, January 19 at 8:30 p.m. on Veronica. Genre: action, crime, thriller. Duration: 140 minutes.