Gaming company Blizzard Entertainment is also under investigation by the SEC, a US government agency that oversees stock exchanges in the United States and advocates for shareholder rights. CEO Bobby Kotick must also be held accountable.

In July, it was announced that the state of California had opened an investigation into Blizzard Entertainment for serious sexual harassment against women in the workplace. This sparked widespread protests, and game company employees sued Blizzard in September. Now the developer is also under investigation by the SEC. In particular, the SEC wants to investigate whether Blizzard Entertainment has been fair to shareholders about the consequences of the lawsuits within the company. If not, investors may receive compensation for it. According to the Wallstreet Journal, Blizzard Entertainment is currently in the process of closing a deal with the SEC.

It remains to be seen whether an agreement will be reached between the two parties.

THE SOURCE The Wall Street Journal