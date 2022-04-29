Gaming company Blizzard Entertainment is also under investigation by the SEC, a US government agency that monitors US stock exchanges and defends shareholder rights. CEO Bobby Kotick must also be held accountable.

In July, it was announced that the State of California had opened an investigation into Blizzard Entertainment for serious sexual harassment against women in the workplace. This caused widespread protests, and the game company’s employees sued Blizzard in September. Now the developer is also under investigation by the SEC. In particular, the SEC wants to investigate whether Blizzard Entertainment has been fair to shareholders regarding the consequences of lawsuits within the company. If not, investors may receive compensation for this. According to the Wallstreet Journal, Blizzard Entertainment is currently in the process of reaching an agreement with the SEC.

It remains to be seen whether an agreement will be reached between the two parties.

THE SOURCE The Wall Street Journal