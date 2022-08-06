The roads to the Dutch’s favorite holiday destinations were busy early this Saturday. Throughout the morning, long traffic jams occurred on the Atlantic coast road, near Lyon, in front of the Mont Blanc tunnel and towards Spain. According to the ANWB, the peak was reached around noon.

ANWB spokeswoman Heleen de Geest says it is particularly busy on French roads, as there is now also recurring traffic during the holidays. “Last week there were 862 kilometers of traffic jams in France at the peak, now there were 1077 kilometers at the peak around noon. What was striking was the journey through the center of France, on the A75 to Clermont-Ferrand It was very busy there and the delay on the southern route was four hours, on the A10 just before and after Bordeaux there was a four hour delay. “

But it’s not just in France that he’s busy: the Dutch are also stuck in traffic jams in Austria, Switzerland, Italy and Croatia. In Italy and Croatia, the delay is three hours. In Germany, it is occupied towards the south; on the A8 in the direction of Stuttgart, the delay is about one hour.

This Saturday is one of the Black Saturdays, during which holiday traffic departs en masse to or from their holiday destination. According to the ANWB, August 13 will be the last Black Saturday.