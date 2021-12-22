The Randstad Employment Agency today filed a complaint against the founders of the Auxiliary Alliance Foundation, Syward von Lyndon, Bernd Tom and Camil von Kestel. Randstadt confirms this after the report Follow the money (FTM). Last year, Randstad provided fifteen employees for a non-profit initiative that brought masks to the Netherlands. Randstadt’s head of legal affairs tells the FTM that it was not known at the time if the trio had made a profit of 20 million euros. Attorney Peter Plasman filed the report with the Public Prosecution Service in Amsterdam.

Staff provided by Randstad are involved in recruiting new personnel, testing mouth caps and paramilitary alliance logistics. Assuming that the foundation was not for profit, the employment agency paid them. But unbeknownst to them, according to Randstadt, employees participated in the activities of the Relief Products Coalition, a business entity that made a profit.

“We’ve been involved in this from the beginning because we thought providing care with masks was a non-profit,” said Patrick van der Herberg, head of legal affairs. “Everyone did it in the belief that it’s non-profit. That too created an incredible unity in that group. You can imagine it shocked us when we found out that millions just earned last May. Not right. Then you have to do something.”

Randstad asked Van Lyndon, Tom and Van Kestel to return millions of dollars to the government, but they did not want it. FTM reports that Randstad filed a preliminary request in the summer for between 100 100,000 and. 150.00 for the hours worked by the fifteen employees. In mid-October, Plasman announced that he was filing a report on behalf of the five people involved. Randstad now believes that this approach is very much in line with the real purpose, which is to return all money to the state.