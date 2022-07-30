Billie Eilish unexpectedly releases two new songs | Stars

TV was part of a hiatus from his recent shows. It’s an acoustic track, like 30th. She performed the song with her brother Finneas.

“Finneas and I really wanted it to be yours ASAP,” she told fans of the two songs’ surprise release. “So here they are!!” In her post, Billie said she really appreciated the positive response on TV. She called it a highlight and it made her want to release the song soon. “I still get goosebumps when I hear the song.”

Roe vs. Wade

The artist told Apple Music that she TV a few months ago with his brother. She also briefly commented on part of the text that talks about the reversal of the right to abortion in the United States. “The internet goes wild / while they flip Roe v. Wade,” she sings in the song. “We wrote this text a few weeks before the cancellation of the law. We heard the news at Glastonbury. Billie said she was stunned. “I had the unrealistic hope that they wouldn’t reverse it.”

Billie also mentioned that 30th was the first song she wrote with Finneas after the tracks from her second album. happier than ever. This disc was released last year.