Bill Russell, legend and NBA record holder, died at 88 NOW

NBA legend Bill Russell died on Sunday. The former Boston Celtics player, considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has just turned 88.

Russell caused a stir with the Celtics in the 1950s and 1960s winning eight straight titles and winning a total of 11 titles. No player has won the title as often as him.

In total, Russell appeared in 12 NBA Finals with the Celtics. The only time he missed the title with his club was in 1958. At the time, he was injured against the St. Louis Hawks at 2-2, after which the Celtics lost the next two games .

Russell is a five-time MVP and a twelve-time NBA All-Star. After his move to the Celtics, the center was still playing for the Seattle SuperSonics and the Sacramento Kings. In 1956, he captained the United States team that won Olympic gold.

In the perennial rankings of most championships, Russell is one more title than Sam Jones, who played around the same time as him. The Tom Heinsohn, KC Jones, Satch Sanders and John Havlicek generations follow with eight championships.

“Bill Russell is the greatest champion in all of team sports. I treasure my friendship with him,” NBA boss Adam Silver said. “I often called him the Babe Ruth of basketball because he was ahead of his time. He was the ultimate winner and the perfect teammate. His influence on the NBA will be felt forever.”