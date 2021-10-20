Biles and other gymnasts want to quit the entire US Olympic committee

Simone Biles, along with three other top American gymnasts, pleaded for the departure of the entire board of directors of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). High performance athletes requested it in a letter to Congress.

Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols say the board failed to take sufficient action in the abuse case involving team doctor Larry Nassar. Gymnast Nassar abused hundreds of other gymnasts besides Biles, for whom he was sentenced to 175 years in prison in 2018.

The gymnasts believe that the USOPC made mistakes in handling the scandal and therefore demand the departure of the council. The national committee said in a response that it has already made major governance changes.

“The letter to Congress underscores their concern and we are very courageous to victims to continue raising awareness of these issues. We have made the most dramatic governance changes in two decades and are fully committed to tackling sexual abuse at all. levels. in sports, ”the USOPC said.

Last month, Biles and other former gymnasts were heard as witnesses by a US Senate committee investigating possible FBI failures in the Nassar case.

A damning report was released last July by Inspector Horowitz of the Department of Justice. He said the FBI agency in Indianapolis “has not responded with the utmost seriousness and urgency to the allegations against Nassar.” Many mistakes, the report concludes, allowed the sexually transgressive behavior to continue for months.