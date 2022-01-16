Big behind-the-scenes issues regarding one of today’s most popular series: “Yellowstone”

Yellowstone is the most popular series on linear television, but what about the broadcast rights! ?

Serial Yellowstone is not from Paramount. Yes, it can be seen on Paramount Network, but no: not on Paramount+. Broadcast rights belong to Peacock, which is operated by NCBUniversal and owned by Comcast.

Yellowstone flux

Not Yellowstone becomes more and more popular, more and more people want to stream it, which causes ViacomCBS to lose money. Comcast’s Peacock offers all three seasons on its streaming service.

The new episodes can therefore only be viewed on Paramount Network, or on Peacock. Otherwise, you can buy them on Amazon. But it’s all separate from Paramount+, where Yellowstone is not available at all. Fans who want to stream the new season will have to wait 90 (!) days after the finale airs on linear TV to see it.

The problem actually started with the development of the series. Yellowstone was bought from HBO by The Weinstein Company, but was too expensive to air on TV. And so he ended up with Viacom looking for something for Paramount Network.

After Harvey Weinstein was accused by several women of sexually transgressive behavior in 2017, the series went all the way to Paramount Network. And when the show aired in 2018, it didn’t have a streaming service. And so Paramount Network decided to sell the streaming rights to Peacock for $1.5 million per episode.

ViacomCBS tried to buy the rights, but Peacock makes too much money Yellowstone relinquish their broadcasting rights.