Biden will ‘soon’ send US troops to Eastern Europe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to visit the Ukraine region next week, a spokesman said last night. Where exactly it will go and when is unknown. Johnson also wants to quickly call Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Troops ready

The US Department of Defense has already placed 8,500 troops ready for deployment in Eastern Europe. Troops could come into action at short notice if NATO wants to react quickly to a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

NATO announced on Monday that it would send reinforcements to eastern European member states and prepare troops. That should deter Russia, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.