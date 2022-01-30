Biden will ‘soon’ send US troops to Eastern Europe
The president said this after a speech in the city of Philadelphia. Biden also said he wouldn’t send too many troops there. The United States also yesterday threatened sanctions against “high-ranking people” if Russia decides to invade Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to visit the Ukraine region next week, a spokesman said last night. Where exactly it will go and when is unknown. Johnson also wants to quickly call Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Troops ready
The US Department of Defense has already placed 8,500 troops ready for deployment in Eastern Europe. Troops could come into action at short notice if NATO wants to react quickly to a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
NATO announced on Monday that it would send reinforcements to eastern European member states and prepare troops. That should deter Russia, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.
The Ukrainians themselves have also prepared. More and more citizens are taking up arms:
Attack not accepted
Russia has stationed many troops along the Ukrainian border and is preparing for an attack, according to the United States. Ukraine is not a member of NATO, but the military alliance says it will not accept an attack on the country.
In this case, Western countries will declare heavy sanctions against Russia. Neighboring NATO countries like Poland and the Baltic countries also feel threatened by Russia.
