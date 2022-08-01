Biden also called on China to “enter into discussions that reduce the risk of miscalculations and destabilize military dynamics.”

Officials from around the world gathered in New York for the Tenth Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), two years after it was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traditionally, arms control has been an area where progress has been possible despite wide disagreement. Five months after Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine, tensions flared between the US and China over Taiwan, an island claimed and controlled by Beijing.

In February Moscow and Washington renewed their New START treaty, which would limit the number of strategic warships they can deploy and provide missiles and bombers on land and submarines for five years.

“Today, my administration is prepared to rapidly negotiate a new arms control framework to replace New START when it expires in 2026,” Biden said in a statement.

“But negotiations need a partner willing to act in good faith. And Russia’s brutal and unprovoked aggression in Ukraine has destabilized Europe and is an attack on fundamental principles of the international order,” Biden said. “Russia must show its willingness to resume nuclear arms control work with the United States.”

Asked about the report, a Russian Foreign Ministry source questioned the seriousness of Washington’s intentions, telling Reuters: “Is this a serious report or a hacking attack on the White House website? More serious, who exactly are they planning to discuss with?”

Biden said China also has a responsibility to play an important role in non-proliferation.

“Opposing definitive agreements on arms control and non-proliferation does our countries or the world no good,” Biden said, referring to “this moment of uncertainty and upheaval on the world stage.”

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who represents the US at the UN meeting, joined Biden in his support for the NPT and its allies.