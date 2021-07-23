Biden Takes Action Against Cuban Regime: “This Is Only the Beginning” | Abroad

According to US President Joe Biden, “this is just the beginning”. The United States will continue to punish those responsible for the oppression of the Cuban people, he said.

Biden “unequivocally condemned the mass detentions and mock trials that unfairly lead to prison terms” of those who dared to speak out. He calls this an attempt to intimidate and silence the Cuban people. He said Cubans have “the same right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly as everyone”. The United States supports the “courageous Cubans who took to the streets to resist 62 years of repression under a communist regime,” he added.

The surprising demonstrations at the beginning of the month, which had not been seen on this scale for a quarter of a century, certainly left one dead. Thousands of people have expressed their dissatisfaction with their living conditions and with the Communist leaders.

President Diaz-Canel had previously warned his supporters to act against the “provocations” of the demonstrators. Cuba accuses the United States of having started and inflamed the protest movement. The White House denies it and speaks of “spontaneous” demonstrations, motivated by bitterness in the face of the existence that many Cubans lead.