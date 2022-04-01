Biden says the United States still expects clear answers on Putin’s next steps

“There is no clear evidence yet that he is withdrawing all of his troops from Kiev,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

On Tuesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry “decided to significantly reduce hostility to Kiev and Chernikov,” Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said, according to state media.

Earlier on Thursday, a US defense official told reporters that Russian forces were continuing to target Ukraine in four regions, including the capital.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that “a small number of Russian troops” have begun to relocate, and that the United States has “no indication of where they are going,” although it is “absolutely unclear.” Will be sent home. ”

Kirby added that the best assessment of the United States was that Russian troops could be relocated to Belarus and replenished for use elsewhere in Ukraine.

Kirby added that the United States had witnessed the withdrawal of some Russian troops from the Chernobyl plant in Ukraine. Kirby said the troops were “heading north back to Belarus.”

In the midst of the relocation, the White House insists that Biden and Putin have no plans to talk. Kate Beddingfield, the White House’s director of communications, said on Thursday that any conversation between the two men should reduce the seriousness on the part of the Russians in Ukraine, which could be a significant obstacle to re – engagement.

Military advisers to US intelligence have misled Putin

On Wednesday, the US government released classified information Putin’s military advisers were misled About how the Russian military is performing poorly in Ukraine and how the Russian economy is being paralyzed by sanctions. At the time, Beddingfield said it had information that U.S. intelligence was aware of the Russian leader’s misinformation and that it had led to a rift between him and his top security officials.

U.S. government officials have expressed confidence in intelligence that Putin’s Putin is being misled “because his top advisers are afraid to tell him the truth.”

Russia’s state news agency TASS reported that the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the United States did not understand what was happening in Moscow in response to US intelligence allegations.

“Unfortunately, even with concern, neither the State Department nor the Pentagon has any real information about what is happening in the Kremlin. They do not understand what is happening in the Kremlin. They do not understand Russian President Vladimir Putin. They do not understand Russian President Vladimir Putin,” Peskov said on Thursday. They understand the decision-making process and they do not understand how we work.

Biden said Thursday that there was some evidence that Putin was isolating and punishing some of his advisers, but that the United States did not have strong evidence to confirm this.

CNN’s M.J. When asked by President Lee how badly his advisers misled Putin, Biden responded: “This is an open question. There are.

“But I do not want to invest too much in it now because we do not have many concrete resources,” he added.

Pitton’s comments followed him To announce The two-pronged program to help Americans at the pump began when Russian oil was sidelined and American energy independence increased. As part of the plan, he announced the release of oil from US reserves as never before Steps to increase local production of important minerals It is essential for the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles and for long-term energy storage.

According to Biden, the strategic petroleum reserve output is 180 million barrels of oil or about one million barrels per day.

