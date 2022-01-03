Mon. Jan 3rd, 2022

Denmark's much-publicized agenda: a flight without fossil fuels by 2030 'ambitious plan' | Abroad Denmark’s much-publicized agenda: a flight without fossil fuels by 2030 ‘ambitious plan’ | Abroad 2 min read

Harold Manning 8 hours ago 75
Biden today calls on Ukrainian President to resolve crisis with Russia | Abroad Biden today calls on Ukrainian President to resolve crisis with Russia | Abroad 3 min read

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 93
Colorado forest fires suffocate snow, greatest danger appears to be over | Abroad Colorado forest fires suffocate snow, greatest danger appears to be over | Abroad 2 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 111
Medewerkers directoraat Veeteelt opgeleid tot Buitengewoon Agent van Politie Livestock Service employees trained to become Extraordinary Police Officer 2 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 92
Brexit Customs officers take into account traffic jams at the border due to Brexit 2.0 2 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 107
Putin responds "satisfied" to discussions with Biden | Interior Putin responds “satisfied” to discussions with Biden | Interior 2 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 115

Fans Can't Hold On After Touching 'Harry Potter' Reunion Fans Can’t Hold On After Touching ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion 2 min read

Maggie Benson 17 mins ago 13
Richard Leakey (77) deceased: paleontologist and protector of elephants - Science Richard Leakey (77) deceased: paleontologist and protector of elephants – Science 3 min read

Phil Schwartz 17 mins ago 17
Biden promises Ukraine 'resolute' action in case of raid | Abroad Biden promises Ukraine ‘resolute’ action in case of raid | Abroad 1 min read

Harold Manning 29 mins ago 19
Dutch and American tourists can stay in Curacao longest without paperwork Dutch and American tourists can stay in Curacao longest without paperwork 1 min read

Earl Warner 30 mins ago 18